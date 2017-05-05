Ka skjer i helga?
- MariusBirkeland
- Mobil: 97522955
Er det noe du savner i oversikten? Send oss et tips til red@vol.no.
FREDAG:
Sortland:
- T-dans med Nils Olavs i Kulturfabrikken.
Andøy:
- AIL møter Morild på Andenes.
Hadsel:
- Fotballkamp på Melbu
På kino i Vesterålen:
Sortland kino: Your Name og Richard Storken.
Stokmarknes kino: Richard Storken, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 3D og LYST.
Skagen kino: Richard Storken.
LØRDAG:
Sortland:
- Verdens internasjonale trekkspilldag på Kulturfabrikken.
- Humanistisk konfirmasjon i Møysalen.
Hadsel:
- Loppemarked på Stokmarknes
Andøy:
- Høken møter Ballstad på Bleik stadion.
På kino i Vesterålen:
Stokmarknes kino: Richard Storken og Min arabiske vår.
SØNDAG:
Andøy:
- Søndagsmøte for hele familien i Andenes baptistkirke.
- Konfirmasjonsgudstjeneste i Dverberg kirke.
Bø:
- Verdens gådag. Oppmøte ved skihytta, alpinanlegget i Øyjordlia.
På kino i Vesterålen:
Sortland kino: Richard Storken og Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2.
Skagen kino: Richard Storken og Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2 .
Stokmarknes kino: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 3D, LYST og Bamse og heksens datter.