Forsiden / Nyheter

Ka skjer i helga?

Ka skjer i helga?

Fotballkamper, dans og internasjonal trekkspilldag.
Nyheter

Er det noe du savner i oversikten? Send oss et tips til red@vol.no.

FREDAG:

Sortland:

- T-dans med Nils Olavs i Kulturfabrikken.

Andøy:

- AIL møter Morild på Andenes.

Hadsel:

- Fotballkamp på Melbu

På kino i Vesterålen:

Sortland kino: Your Name og Richard Storken.

Stokmarknes kino: Richard Storken, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 3D og LYST.

Skagen kino: Richard Storken.

LØRDAG:

Sortland:

- Verdens internasjonale trekkspilldag på Kulturfabrikken.

- Humanistisk konfirmasjon i Møysalen.

Hadsel:

- Loppemarked på Stokmarknes

Andøy:

- Høken møter Ballstad på Bleik stadion.

På kino i Vesterålen:

Stokmarknes kino: Richard Storken og Min arabiske vår.

SØNDAG:

Andøy:

- Søndagsmøte for hele familien i Andenes baptistkirke.

- Konfirmasjonsgudstjeneste i Dverberg kirke.

Bø:

- Verdens gådag. Oppmøte ved skihytta, alpinanlegget i Øyjordlia.

På kino i Vesterålen:

Sortland kino: Richard Storken og Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2.

Skagen kino: Richard Storken og Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2 .

Stokmarknes kino: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 3D, LYST og Bamse og heksens datter.

Mer å lese på vol.no:

 
VOLs debattregler:
1. Debatt på VOL forhåndsredigeres ikke.
2. Trakassering, trusler eller hatske meldinger blir slettet.
3. Forøvrig oppfordrer vi til en saklig og respektfull tone i debatten.

Leses nå:
Nyheter

Markerer veteranene

Mandag er det markering av veteranene i Hadsel.

Les mer

Salto Mortale med flikkflakk og trippel tulup

For en fest. Og i motsetning til en tidligere konsert i Øksnes, likte publikum det de fikk høre.

Les mer

Rådmannen ba om innspill i kuttprosess – fikk lite fra politikerne:

Signaldebatt uten signaler

Øksnes kommune må kutte drifta med over 14 millioner kroner til neste år. Rådmannen har bedt om innspill fra politikerne tidlig i prosessen, og inviterte fredag til signaldebatt. Men signalene fra formannskapet uteble.

Les mer

- Vi er klar over at de prostituerte er her, men vi kan ikke bare storme inn

Den siste uka er det observert prostituerte i flere vesterålskommuner. Politiet er klar over at de er her, men har ikke hatt tilstrekelig med informasjon for å gå til aksjon.

Les mer

Konsert på Dverberg:

Salto Mortale med flikkflakk og trippel tulup

Les mer

SIL-spillerne har fått en ekstra grunn til å spille godt

Les mer

Øksnesrådmannen fikk få innspill

Signaldebatt uten signaler

Les mer

Striden om Kjærlighetshaugen:

Slakter kommunens saksutredning

Les mer

Mobiliserer foran Sandberg-besøk

Les mer

Meteorologene:

I dag er det tigerskyer - så kommer snøværet

Les mer

Per sandberg inviterer til folkemøte på Melbu

Les mer

- Arve Tellefsen med støtte til Orkesterforeningen

- Norsk musikkliv trenger LVO

Les mer

VA- jubilerer:

Fylkets eldste avis er 125 år i dag

Les mer

Sivert Høyem med nytt live-album

Les mer

Øksnesreder Gunnar Kristoffersen ut mot kvoteinnspill:

– Klarer ikke formannskapet se hva som har skjedd i Myre havn de siste årene?

Les mer

Staten underbyr bøndene med en milliard kroner

Les mer

Dag Ivar Knutsen i Øksnes fiskarlag:

– Føler oss som nyttige idioter

Les mer

Fiskarlaget ut mot politikerne i Øksnes:

Reagerer på at de ikke er spurt til råds

Les mer

Sparebank1 Nord-Norge:

Fortsetter veksten

Les mer

Fly Viking klar for Evenes

Les mer

- Det politiske spillet vinner igjen over fornuften

Håvard Hamansen Wallstad

Gode tider for Biomar:

Sterkt kvartalsresultat

Les mer

Norsk Olje og gass om Lofoten-kompromiss:

Mener Norge kan tape 225 milliarder kroner

Les mer

Øksnes-politiker ut mot «samekvoten»:

Mener kystfiskekvoten er diskriminerende

Les mer