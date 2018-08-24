Loveshack lagde ekte Fæsterålen-stemning

Her får du bilder fra fredagen på Fæsterålen 2018.

Toraloo startet Fæsterålen 2018. 

  Foto: Marius Birkeland

Steminga og lysa er til å ta og føle på.  Foto: Marius Birkeland

Masse folk allerede litt over 20.00.  Foto: Marius Birkeland

Vi ser deg!  Foto: Marius Birkeland

Stemning.  Foto: Marius Birkeland

Didse gutta koser seg.  Foto: Vidar Eliassen

Flott steming.  Foto: Marius Birkeland

Loveshack lager steming.  Foto: Marius Birkeland

  Foto: Marius Birkeland

Masse folk.  Foto: Marius Birkeland

  Foto: Marius Birkeland

  Foto: Marius Birkeland

  Foto: Marius Birkeland

  Foto: Hannah Wadel

  Foto: Hannah Wadel

  Foto: Hannah Wadel

  Foto: Hannah Wadel

Fæsterålen

Kveldens settliste:

18:50 TOORALOO

19:50 LOVESHACK

21:25 RSP & THOMAX

22:30 DDE

00:10 DJ ALIGATOR 

00:55 BLACK INGVARS