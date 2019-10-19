Se bildene fra Herlig Høst-konsertene

Mari Elise Nordgård er på jobb for VOL i kveld under Herlig Høst. Her kan du se konsertbildene hennes.

Elle Márjá Eira under Herlig Høst 2019.  Foto: Mari Elise Nordgård

Elle Márjá Eira med band under Herlig Høst 2019.  Foto: Mari Elise Nordgård

Elle Márjá Eira med band under Herlig Høst 2019.  Foto: Mari Elise Nordgård

Elle Márjá Eira under Herlig Høst 2019.  Foto: Mari Elise Nordgård

Elle Márjá Eira med band på Herlig Høst 2019.  Foto: Mari Elise Nordgård

Hadsel

Bildekarusellen blir løpende oppdatert.