Sortland kommune klarer ikke å finne gode nok juletrær som kan sendes til England

Brevet fra Sortland kommune

Her kan du lese brevet som Sortland kommune har skrevet til borgermesteren i Grimsby i anledning at de ikke sender flere juletrær.

The Mayor of the Borough of North East Lincolnshire Council

Mayors Parlour

Grimsby Town Hall

DN31 1HX

CHRISTMAS TREE FROM SORTLAND

We thank you for your kind Christmas greeting.

We have been sending Christmas trees to Grimsby for fifteen years now.

It all began when Sortland municipality received an enquiry from Eimskip - CTG asking whether we might be able to find a suitable Christmas tree for Grimsby, which Eimskip would then carry as cargo and deliver.

Sortland municipality accepted this task, and it has been our pleasure to have been able to send a holiday greeting to Grimsby each year in the form of a Christmas tree.

However, we admit that we have been having problems finding a suitable spruce tree.

Spruce trees are not indigenous to the Arctic north, so all spruce are produced from seedlings - often in densely planted forest areas.

The spruce trees in forest plantations are not suitable because they are normally attractive only on one side. The side of the tree that faces inwards toward the centre of the plantation area has fewer branches.

We have also cut spruce trees in residential areas where the property owners have planted spruce and later want them removed.

The most rugged type of spruce is the Sitka spruce, and this type is the main species that we have sent in previous years. In 201 8 we sent a Norway spruce, which is not as robust as the Sitka spruce.

This may be one of the reasons why the past year's tree had a tendency to lose needles.

We would like Grimsby to have a handsome spruce tree on the town square at Christmas, but we realise that it has become a big challenge to find a suitable spruce tree in Sortland.

Therefore, we can unfortunately no longer assume responsibility for delivering a Christmas spruce to your community.

We wish you the best of luck. With kind regards

Tove Mette Bjørkmo

mayor