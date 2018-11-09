Engelsk FA-cup fotball fredag

Haringey Borough – AFC Wimbledon 0-1.
Spilles lørdag: Maidenhead – Portsmouth, Accrington Stanley – Colchester, Aldershot – Bradford, Barnsley – Notts County, Bromley – Peterborough, Bury – Dover, Chesterfield – Billericay, Crewe – Carlisle, Ebbsfleet – Cheltenham, Exeter – Blackpool, Gillingham – Hartlepool, Grimsby – MK Dons, Lincoln – Northampton, Luton – Wycombe, Maidstone – Macclesfield, Metropolitan Police – Newport, Morecambe – Halifax, Oxford U. – Forest Green, Plymouth – Stevenage, Rochdale – Gateshead, Scunthorpe – Burton, Southend – Crawley, Southport – Boreham Wood, Sutton – Slough, Swindon – York, Torquay – Woking, Tranmere – Oxford C., Yeovil – Stockport.
Spilles søndag: Alfreton – Fleetwood, Barnet – Bristol R., Chorley – Doncaster, Guiseley – Cambridge U., Hitchin – Solihull Moors, Mansfield – Charlton, Shrewsbury – Salford, Weston-super-Mare – Wrexham, Port Vale – Sunderland.
Spilles mandag: Hampton & Richmond Borough – Oldham.