Engelsk FA-cup fotball lørdag

Maidenhead – Portsmouth 0-4, Accrington Stanley – Colchester 1-0, Aldershot – Bradford 1-1, Barnsley – Notts County 4-0, Bromley – Peterborough 1-3, Bury – Dover 5-0, Chesterfield – Billericay 1-1, Crewe – Carlisle 0-1, Ebbsfleet – Cheltenham 0-0, Exeter – Blackpool 2-3, Gillingham – Hartlepool 0-0, Grimsby – MK Dons 3-1, Lincoln – Northampton 3-2, Luton – Wycombe 2-0, Maidstone – Macclesfield 2-1, Metropolitan Police – Newport 0-2, Morecambe – Halifax 0-0, Oxford U. – Forest Green 0-0, Plymouth – Stevenage 1-0, Rochdale – Gateshead 2-1, Scunthorpe – Burton 2-1, Southend – Crawley 1-1, Southport – Boreham Wood 2-0, Sutton – Slough 0-0, Swindon – York 2-1, Torquay – Woking 0-1, Tranmere – Oxford C. 3-3, Yeovil – Stockport 1-3.
Spilt fredag: Haringey Borough – AFC Wimbledon 0-1.
Spilles søndag: Alfreton – Fleetwood, Barnet – Bristol R., Chorley – Doncaster, Guiseley – Cambridge U., Hitchin – Solihull Moors, Mansfield – Charlton, Shrewsbury – Salford, Weston-super-Mare – Wrexham, Port Vale – Sunderland.
Spilles mandag: Hampton & Richmond Borough – Oldham.