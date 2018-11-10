Ishockey: NHL

|ISHOCKEY, NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
|Anaheim – Minnesota
|1
|-
|5
|Winnipeg – Colorado
|5
|-
|2
|St Louis – San Jose
|4
|-
|0
|Detroit – NY Rangers
|3
|-
|2
|e.f./str.
|Washington – Columbus
|1
|-
|2
|Toronto – New Jersey
|6
|-
|1
Eastern Conference
Metropolitan
|Columbus
|16
|9
|1
|6
|52
|-
|53
|19
|NY Islanders
|15
|8
|2
|5
|47
|-
|38
|18
|Washington
|15
|7
|3
|5
|53
|-
|52
|17
|Philadelphia
|16
|8
|1
|7
|53
|-
|60
|17
|Carolina
|16
|7
|2
|7
|44
|-
|48
|16
|NY Rangers
|16
|7
|2
|7
|45
|-
|50
|16
|Pittsburgh
|14
|6
|3
|5
|47
|-
|47
|15
|New Jersey
|14
|6
|1
|7
|43
|-
|49
|13
Atlantic
|Tampa Bay
|16
|12
|1
|3
|59
|-
|42
|25
|Toronto
|16
|11
|0
|5
|57
|-
|41
|22
|Montreal
|16
|8
|3
|5
|53
|-
|51
|19
|Boston
|15
|8
|2
|5
|44
|-
|39
|18
|Buffalo
|16
|8
|2
|6
|49
|-
|49
|18
|Ottawa
|16
|6
|3
|7
|55
|-
|67
|15
|Detroit
|16
|6
|2
|8
|43
|-
|57
|14
|Florida
|12
|4
|3
|5
|38
|-
|42
|11
Western Conference
Central
|Nashville
|15
|12
|0
|3
|51
|-
|31
|24
|Minnesota
|16
|10
|2
|4
|51
|-
|42
|22
|Winnipeg
|15
|9
|1
|5
|46
|-
|40
|19
|Dallas
|16
|9
|1
|6
|46
|-
|43
|19
|Colorado
|16
|7
|3
|6
|55
|-
|49
|17
|St Louis
|14
|6
|3
|5
|50
|-
|48
|15
|Chicago
|16
|6
|3
|7
|49
|-
|60
|15
Pacific
|Vancouver
|17
|10
|1
|6
|57
|-
|58
|21
|Calgary
|16
|9
|1
|6
|54
|-
|53
|19
|San Jose
|17
|8
|3
|6
|53
|-
|54
|19
|Edmonton
|16
|8
|1
|7
|45
|-
|50
|17
|Anaheim
|18
|7
|3
|8
|42
|-
|53
|17
|Arizona
|14
|7
|1
|6
|41
|-
|34
|15
|Vegas
|16
|7
|1
|8
|39
|-
|45
|15
|Los Angeles
|15
|5
|1
|9
|33
|-
|49
|11
De tre beste i hver avdeling til sluttspillet. De to neste beste plasserte lagene i hver conference får "wildcard".
Spilles på
Søndag
Boston – Toronto, Carolina – Detroit, Columbus – NY Rangers, Florida – NY Islanders, Montreal – Vegas, Pittsburgh – Arizona, Tampa Bay – Ottawa, Los Angeles – Calgary, St Louis – Minnesota, Florida – Ottawa, Washington – Arizona.
Mandag
Boston – Vegas, Winnipeg – New Jersey, San Jose – Calgary, Edmonton – Colorado.
Tirsdag
Carolina – Chicago, NY Rangers – Vancouver, Dallas – Columbus, Anaheim – Nashville.
Onsdag
Buffalo – Tampa Bay, New Jersey – Pittsburgh, NY Islanders – Vancouver, Philadelphia – Florida, Detroit – Arizona, Minnesota – Washington, Edmonton – Montreal, Los Angeles – Toronto, San Jose – Nashville.
Torsdag
Chicago – St Louis, Winnipeg – Washington, Colorado – Boston, Vegas – Anaheim.
Fredag
Columbus – Florida, NY Islanders – NY Rangers, Philadelphia – New Jersey, Pittsburgh – Tampa Bay, Ottawa – Detroit, Minnesota – Vancouver, Arizona – Nashville, Calgary – Montreal, San Jose – Toronto.
Lørdag
Dallas – Boston, Winnipeg – Buffalo, Chicago – Los Angeles, Colorado – Washington, Anaheim – Toronto, Vegas – St Louis, New Jersey – Detroit, Philadelphia – Tampa Bay.
