Ishockey: NHL

ISHOCKEY, NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Anaheim – Minnesota 1 - 5
Winnipeg – Colorado 5 - 2
St Louis – San Jose 4 - 0
Detroit – NY Rangers 3 - 2 e.f./str.
Washington – Columbus 1 - 2
Toronto – New Jersey 6 - 1

Eastern Conference

Metropolitan

Columbus 16 9 1 6 52 - 53 19
NY Islanders 15 8 2 5 47 - 38 18
Washington 15 7 3 5 53 - 52 17
Philadelphia 16 8 1 7 53 - 60 17
Carolina 16 7 2 7 44 - 48 16
NY Rangers 16 7 2 7 45 - 50 16
Pittsburgh 14 6 3 5 47 - 47 15
New Jersey 14 6 1 7 43 - 49 13

Atlantic

Tampa Bay 16 12 1 3 59 - 42 25
Toronto 16 11 0 5 57 - 41 22
Montreal 16 8 3 5 53 - 51 19
Boston 15 8 2 5 44 - 39 18
Buffalo 16 8 2 6 49 - 49 18
Ottawa 16 6 3 7 55 - 67 15
Detroit 16 6 2 8 43 - 57 14
Florida 12 4 3 5 38 - 42 11

Western Conference

Central

Nashville 15 12 0 3 51 - 31 24
Minnesota 16 10 2 4 51 - 42 22
Winnipeg 15 9 1 5 46 - 40 19
Dallas 16 9 1 6 46 - 43 19
Colorado 16 7 3 6 55 - 49 17
St Louis 14 6 3 5 50 - 48 15
Chicago 16 6 3 7 49 - 60 15

Pacific

Vancouver 17 10 1 6 57 - 58 21
Calgary 16 9 1 6 54 - 53 19
San Jose 17 8 3 6 53 - 54 19
Edmonton 16 8 1 7 45 - 50 17
Anaheim 18 7 3 8 42 - 53 17
Arizona 14 7 1 6 41 - 34 15
Vegas 16 7 1 8 39 - 45 15
Los Angeles 15 5 1 9 33 - 49 11

De tre beste i hver avdeling til sluttspillet. De to neste beste plasserte lagene i hver conference får "wildcard".

Spilles på

Søndag

Boston – Toronto, Carolina – Detroit, Columbus – NY Rangers, Florida – NY Islanders, Montreal – Vegas, Pittsburgh – Arizona, Tampa Bay – Ottawa, Los Angeles – Calgary, St Louis – Minnesota, Florida – Ottawa, Washington – Arizona.

Mandag

Boston – Vegas, Winnipeg – New Jersey, San Jose – Calgary, Edmonton – Colorado.

Tirsdag

Carolina – Chicago, NY Rangers – Vancouver, Dallas – Columbus, Anaheim – Nashville.

Onsdag

Buffalo – Tampa Bay, New Jersey – Pittsburgh, NY Islanders – Vancouver, Philadelphia – Florida, Detroit – Arizona, Minnesota – Washington, Edmonton – Montreal, Los Angeles – Toronto, San Jose – Nashville.

Torsdag

Chicago – St Louis, Winnipeg – Washington, Colorado – Boston, Vegas – Anaheim.

Fredag

Columbus – Florida, NY Islanders – NY Rangers, Philadelphia – New Jersey, Pittsburgh – Tampa Bay, Ottawa – Detroit, Minnesota – Vancouver, Arizona – Nashville, Calgary – Montreal, San Jose – Toronto.

Lørdag

Dallas – Boston, Winnipeg – Buffalo, Chicago – Los Angeles, Colorado – Washington, Anaheim – Toronto, Vegas – St Louis, New Jersey – Detroit, Philadelphia – Tampa Bay.

