|FOTBALL: PORTUGISISK 1. DIVISJON
|Sporting Lisboa – Chaves
|2
|-
|1
|Tondela – Benfica
|1
|-
|3
|Vitória Guimarães – Santa Clara
|2
|-
|0
|Porto
|10
|8
|0
|2
|21
|-
|6
|24
|Sporting Lisboa
|10
|7
|1
|2
|18
|-
|10
|22
|Braga
|10
|6
|3
|1
|19
|-
|10
|21
|Benfica
|10
|6
|2
|2
|19
|-
|11
|20
|Rio Ave
|10
|5
|3
|2
|17
|-
|13
|18
|Moreirense
|10
|5
|1
|4
|11
|-
|14
|16
|Vitória Guimarães
|10
|4
|3
|3
|15
|-
|12
|15
|Vitória Setúbal
|10
|4
|2
|4
|13
|-
|11
|14
|Santa Clara
|10
|4
|2
|4
|17
|-
|16
|14
|Belenenses
|10
|2
|6
|2
|7
|-
|8
|12
|Portimonense
|10
|3
|2
|5
|12
|-
|18
|11
|Aves
|10
|3
|1
|6
|11
|-
|15
|10
|Marítimo
|10
|3
|1
|6
|6
|-
|13
|10
|Tondela
|10
|2
|3
|5
|12
|-
|14
|9
|Feirense
|10
|2
|3
|5
|7
|-
|11
|9
|Boavista
|10
|2
|3
|5
|8
|-
|14
|9
|Nacional
|10
|2
|3
|5
|10
|-
|19
|9
|Chaves
|10
|2
|1
|7
|9
|-
|17
|7
