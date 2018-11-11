Fotball: Portugisisk 1. divisjon

Sporting Lisboa – Chaves 2 - 1
Tondela – Benfica 1 - 3
Vitória Guimarães – Santa Clara 2 - 0

Porto 10 8 0 2 21 - 6 24
Sporting Lisboa 10 7 1 2 18 - 10 22
Braga 10 6 3 1 19 - 10 21
Benfica 10 6 2 2 19 - 11 20
Rio Ave 10 5 3 2 17 - 13 18
Moreirense 10 5 1 4 11 - 14 16
Vitória Guimarães 10 4 3 3 15 - 12 15
Vitória Setúbal 10 4 2 4 13 - 11 14
Santa Clara 10 4 2 4 17 - 16 14
Belenenses 10 2 6 2 7 - 8 12
Portimonense 10 3 2 5 12 - 18 11
Aves 10 3 1 6 11 - 15 10
Marítimo 10 3 1 6 6 - 13 10
Tondela 10 2 3 5 12 - 14 9
Feirense 10 2 3 5 7 - 11 9
Boavista 10 2 3 5 8 - 14 9
Nacional 10 2 3 5 10 - 19 9
Chaves 10 2 1 7 9 - 17 7

