|FOTBALL: SVEITSISK ELITESERIE
|Neuchâtel Xamax – Grasshoppers
|2
|-
|3
|St. Gallen – Young Boys
|2
|-
|3
|Zürich – Sion
|1
|-
|2
|Young Boys
|14
|12
|1
|1
|46
|-
|16
|37
|Basel
|14
|6
|5
|3
|28
|-
|28
|23
|Thun
|14
|6
|4
|4
|30
|-
|22
|22
|Zürich
|14
|5
|5
|4
|21
|-
|20
|20
|St. Gallen
|14
|6
|2
|6
|22
|-
|26
|20
|Luzern
|14
|6
|0
|8
|23
|-
|27
|18
|Lugano
|14
|4
|4
|6
|22
|-
|27
|16
|Sion
|14
|4
|2
|8
|21
|-
|25
|14
|Grasshoppers
|14
|4
|2
|8
|17
|-
|27
|14
|Neuchâtel Xamax
|14
|2
|5
|7
|18
|-
|30
|11
