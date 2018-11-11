Fotball: Sveitsisk eliteserie

Neuchâtel Xamax – Grasshoppers 2 - 3
St. Gallen – Young Boys 2 - 3
Zürich – Sion 1 - 2

Young Boys 14 12 1 1 46 - 16 37
Basel 14 6 5 3 28 - 28 23
Thun 14 6 4 4 30 - 22 22
Zürich 14 5 5 4 21 - 20 20
St. Gallen 14 6 2 6 22 - 26 20
Luzern 14 6 0 8 23 - 27 18
Lugano 14 4 4 6 22 - 27 16
Sion 14 4 2 8 21 - 25 14
Grasshoppers 14 4 2 8 17 - 27 14
Neuchâtel Xamax 14 2 5 7 18 - 30 11

