Engelsk FA-cup fotball lørdag

Halifax – AFC Wimbledon 1-3, Accrington – Cheltenham 3-1, Charlton – Doncaster 0-2, Lincoln – Carlisle 2-0, Maidstone – Oldham 0-2, Peterborough – Bradford 2-2, Plymouth – Oxford U. 1-2, Southend – Barnsley 2-4, Walsall – Sunderland 1-1, Wrexham – Newport 0-0.
Spilt fredag: Solihull Moors – Blackpool 0-0.
Spilles søndag: Barnet – Stockport, Bury – Luton, Chesterfield – Grimsby, Rochdale – Portsmouth, Shrewsbury – Scunthorpe, Slough – Gillingham, Swindon – Woking, Tranmere – Southport.
Spilles mandag: Guiseley – Fleetwood.