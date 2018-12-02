Ishockey: NHL

|ISHOCKEY, NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
|Ottawa – San Jose
|6
|-
|2
|Vancouver – Dallas
|1
|-
|2
|Arizona – St Louis
|6
|-
|1
|Boston – Detroit
|2
|-
|4
|Edmonton – Vegas
|2
|-
|1
|Florida – Tampa Bay
|4
|-
|5
|e.f.
|Minnesota – Toronto
|3
|-
|5
|Montreal – NY Rangers
|5
|-
|2
|Nashville – Chicago
|5
|-
|2
|New Jersey – Winnipeg
|3
|-
|4
|e.f.
|NY Islanders – Columbus
|3
|-
|2
|Pittsburgh – Philadelphia
|2
|-
|4
Eastern Conference
Metropolitan
|Washington
|25
|15
|3
|7
|90
|-
|77
|33
|Columbus
|26
|15
|2
|9
|90
|-
|83
|32
|NY Islanders
|25
|13
|3
|9
|76
|-
|72
|29
|Carolina
|25
|12
|4
|9
|66
|-
|69
|28
|NY Rangers
|27
|13
|2
|12
|77
|-
|84
|28
|Pittsburgh
|25
|10
|5
|10
|83
|-
|84
|25
|Philadelphia
|25
|11
|2
|12
|76
|-
|88
|24
|New Jersey
|25
|9
|5
|11
|74
|-
|86
|23
Atlantic
|Tampa Bay
|27
|19
|1
|7
|103
|-
|79
|39
|Toronto
|27
|19
|0
|8
|98
|-
|70
|38
|Buffalo
|27
|17
|3
|7
|85
|-
|76
|37
|Boston
|26
|14
|4
|8
|71
|-
|64
|32
|Montreal
|26
|12
|5
|9
|82
|-
|85
|29
|Detroit
|26
|12
|3
|11
|76
|-
|85
|27
|Ottawa
|27
|12
|3
|12
|98
|-
|109
|27
|Florida
|25
|10
|5
|10
|82
|-
|91
|25
Western Conference
Central
|Nashville
|27
|18
|1
|8
|88
|-
|66
|37
|Colorado
|26
|15
|5
|6
|97
|-
|73
|35
|Winnipeg
|25
|15
|2
|8
|87
|-
|74
|32
|Dallas
|27
|14
|3
|10
|74
|-
|71
|31
|Minnesota
|26
|14
|2
|10
|83
|-
|76
|30
|Chicago
|27
|9
|5
|13
|75
|-
|101
|23
|St Louis
|25
|9
|3
|13
|74
|-
|85
|21
Pacific
|Calgary
|26
|15
|2
|9
|88
|-
|74
|32
|Anaheim
|28
|13
|5
|10
|64
|-
|78
|31
|San Jose
|27
|12
|5
|10
|82
|-
|88
|29
|Vegas
|28
|14
|1
|13
|82
|-
|78
|29
|Edmonton
|26
|13
|2
|11
|70
|-
|79
|28
|Arizona
|25
|12
|2
|11
|66
|-
|66
|26
|Vancouver
|29
|11
|3
|15
|82
|-
|102
|25
|Los Angeles
|26
|9
|1
|16
|56
|-
|82
|19
De tre beste i hver avdeling til sluttspillet. De to neste beste plasserte lagene i hver conference får "wildcard".
(©NTB)