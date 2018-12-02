Ishockey: NHL

  • Skrevet av  NTB
ISHOCKEY, NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Ottawa – San Jose 6 - 2
Vancouver – Dallas 1 - 2
Arizona – St Louis 6 - 1
Boston – Detroit 2 - 4
Edmonton – Vegas 2 - 1
Florida – Tampa Bay 4 - 5 e.f.
Minnesota – Toronto 3 - 5
Montreal – NY Rangers 5 - 2
Nashville – Chicago 5 - 2
New Jersey – Winnipeg 3 - 4 e.f.
NY Islanders – Columbus 3 - 2
Pittsburgh – Philadelphia 2 - 4


Eastern Conference

Metropolitan

Washington 25 15 3 7 90 - 77 33
Columbus 26 15 2 9 90 - 83 32
NY Islanders 25 13 3 9 76 - 72 29
Carolina 25 12 4 9 66 - 69 28
NY Rangers 27 13 2 12 77 - 84 28
Pittsburgh 25 10 5 10 83 - 84 25
Philadelphia 25 11 2 12 76 - 88 24
New Jersey 25 9 5 11 74 - 86 23

Atlantic

Tampa Bay 27 19 1 7 103 - 79 39
Toronto 27 19 0 8 98 - 70 38
Buffalo 27 17 3 7 85 - 76 37
Boston 26 14 4 8 71 - 64 32
Montreal 26 12 5 9 82 - 85 29
Detroit 26 12 3 11 76 - 85 27
Ottawa 27 12 3 12 98 - 109 27
Florida 25 10 5 10 82 - 91 25

Western Conference

Central

Nashville 27 18 1 8 88 - 66 37
Colorado 26 15 5 6 97 - 73 35
Winnipeg 25 15 2 8 87 - 74 32
Dallas 27 14 3 10 74 - 71 31
Minnesota 26 14 2 10 83 - 76 30
Chicago 27 9 5 13 75 - 101 23
St Louis 25 9 3 13 74 - 85 21

Pacific

Calgary 26 15 2 9 88 - 74 32
Anaheim 28 13 5 10 64 - 78 31
San Jose 27 12 5 10 82 - 88 29
Vegas 28 14 1 13 82 - 78 29
Edmonton 26 13 2 11 70 - 79 28
Arizona 25 12 2 11 66 - 66 26
Vancouver 29 11 3 15 82 - 102 25
Los Angeles 26 9 1 16 56 - 82 19

De tre beste i hver avdeling til sluttspillet. De to neste beste plasserte lagene i hver conference får "wildcard".

