Ishockey: NHL

ISHOCKEY, NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Buffalo – Toronto 3 - 4 e.f.
Columbus – Calgary 6 - 9
Detroit – Tampa Bay 5 - 6 e.str.
Florida – Boston 5 - 0
Los Angeles – Arizona 1 - 2
Montreal – Ottawa 5 - 2
NY Islanders – Winnipeg 1 - 3
Pittsburgh – Colorado 6 - 3
Vancouver – Minnesota 2 - 3
Vegas – Washington 5 - 3

Eastern Conference

Metropolitan

Washington 27 15 3 9 98 - 88 33
Columbus 27 15 2 10 96 - 92 32
NY Islanders 26 13 3 10 77 - 75 29
NY Rangers 28 13 3 12 80 - 88 29
Carolina 26 12 4 10 66 - 71 28
Pittsburgh 26 11 5 10 89 - 87 27
Philadelphia 25 11 2 12 76 - 88 24
New Jersey 26 9 5 12 75 - 91 23

Atlantic

Tampa Bay 29 21 1 7 114 - 85 43
Toronto 28 20 0 8 102 - 73 40
Buffalo 29 17 4 8 89 - 82 38
Boston 27 14 4 9 71 - 69 32
Montreal 28 13 5 10 88 - 90 31
Detroit 28 12 4 12 81 - 93 28
Florida 26 11 5 10 87 - 91 27
Ottawa 28 12 3 13 100 - 114 27

Western Conference

Central

Nashville 28 19 1 8 90 - 67 39
Colorado 28 16 5 7 102 - 79 37
Winnipeg 27 17 2 8 94 - 78 36
Dallas 28 15 3 10 78 - 72 33
Minnesota 27 15 2 10 86 - 78 32
Chicago 28 9 5 14 77 - 104 23
St Louis 25 9 3 13 74 - 85 21

Pacific

Calgary 28 17 2 9 100 - 82 36
Anaheim 29 14 5 10 70 - 83 33
San Jose 28 13 5 10 85 - 89 31
Vegas 29 15 1 13 87 - 81 31
Arizona 26 13 2 11 68 - 67 28
Edmonton 27 13 2 12 71 - 83 28
Vancouver 30 11 3 16 84 - 105 25
Los Angeles 28 10 1 17 59 - 84 21

De tre beste i hver avdeling til sluttspillet. De to neste beste plasserte lagene i hver conference får "wildcard".

