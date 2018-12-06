Ishockey: NHL

|ISHOCKEY, NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
|Anaheim – Chicago
|4
|-
|2
|San Jose – Carolina
|5
|-
|1
|St Louis – Edmonton
|2
|-
|3
|e.str.
Eastern Conference
Metropolitan
|Washington
|27
|15
|3
|9
|98
|-
|88
|33
|Columbus
|27
|15
|2
|10
|96
|-
|92
|32
|NY Islanders
|26
|13
|3
|10
|77
|-
|75
|29
|NY Rangers
|28
|13
|3
|12
|80
|-
|88
|29
|Carolina
|27
|12
|4
|11
|67
|-
|76
|28
|Pittsburgh
|26
|11
|5
|10
|89
|-
|87
|27
|Philadelphia
|25
|11
|2
|12
|76
|-
|88
|24
|New Jersey
|26
|9
|5
|12
|75
|-
|91
|23
Atlantic
|Tampa Bay
|29
|21
|1
|7
|114
|-
|85
|43
|Toronto
|28
|20
|0
|8
|102
|-
|73
|40
|Buffalo
|29
|17
|4
|8
|89
|-
|82
|38
|Boston
|27
|14
|4
|9
|71
|-
|69
|32
|Montreal
|28
|13
|5
|10
|88
|-
|90
|31
|Detroit
|28
|12
|4
|12
|81
|-
|93
|28
|Florida
|26
|11
|5
|10
|87
|-
|91
|27
|Ottawa
|28
|12
|3
|13
|100
|-
|114
|27
Western Conference
Central
|Nashville
|28
|19
|1
|8
|90
|-
|67
|39
|Colorado
|28
|16
|5
|7
|102
|-
|79
|37
|Winnipeg
|27
|17
|2
|8
|94
|-
|78
|36
|Dallas
|28
|15
|3
|10
|78
|-
|72
|33
|Minnesota
|27
|15
|2
|10
|86
|-
|78
|32
|Chicago
|29
|9
|5
|15
|79
|-
|108
|23
|St Louis
|26
|9
|4
|13
|76
|-
|88
|22
Pacific
|Calgary
|28
|17
|2
|9
|100
|-
|82
|36
|Anaheim
|30
|15
|5
|10
|74
|-
|85
|35
|San Jose
|29
|14
|5
|10
|90
|-
|90
|33
|Vegas
|29
|15
|1
|13
|87
|-
|81
|31
|Edmonton
|28
|14
|2
|12
|74
|-
|85
|30
|Arizona
|26
|13
|2
|11
|68
|-
|67
|28
|Vancouver
|30
|11
|3
|16
|84
|-
|105
|25
|Los Angeles
|28
|10
|1
|17
|59
|-
|84
|21
De tre beste i hver avdeling til sluttspillet. De to neste beste plasserte lagene i hver conference får "wildcard".
Spilles på
Fredag
Florida – Colorado, Philadelphia – Columbus, Pittsburgh – NY Islanders, Toronto – Detroit, Ottawa – Montreal, Tampa Bay – Boston, Arizona – Washington, Calgary – Minnesota, Vancouver – Nashville, Vegas – Chicago, Los Angeles – New Jersey.
Lørdag
Dallas – San Jose, Winnipeg – St Louis, Edmonton – Minnesota, Anaheim – Carolina, Buffalo – Philadelphia, Los Angeles – Vegas.
Søndag
Boston – Toronto, Columbus – Washington, Detroit – NY Islanders, Florida – NY Rangers, Ottawa – Pittsburgh, Tampa Bay – Colorado, Arizona – San Jose, Calgary – Nashville, St Louis – Vancouver, Winnipeg – Philadelphia, Ottawa – Boston.
Mandag
Chicago – Montreal, Anaheim – New Jersey, Edmonton – Calgary, Vegas – Dallas.
Tirsdag
NY Islanders – Pittsburgh, Detroit – Los Angeles, San Jose – New Jersey, Tampa Bay – NY Rangers.
Onsdag
Boston – Arizona, Buffalo – Los Angeles, Carolina – Toronto, Columbus – Vancouver, Washington – Detroit, Minnesota – Montreal, Nashville – Ottawa, St Louis – Florida, Winnipeg – Chicago, Colorado – Edmonton.
Torsdag
NY Islanders – Vegas, Chicago – Pittsburgh, Calgary – Philadelphia, Anaheim – Dallas.
