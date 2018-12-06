Ishockey: NHL

ISHOCKEY, NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Anaheim – Chicago 4 - 2
San Jose – Carolina 5 - 1
St Louis – Edmonton 2 - 3 e.str.

Eastern Conference

Metropolitan

Washington 27 15 3 9 98 - 88 33
Columbus 27 15 2 10 96 - 92 32
NY Islanders 26 13 3 10 77 - 75 29
NY Rangers 28 13 3 12 80 - 88 29
Carolina 27 12 4 11 67 - 76 28
Pittsburgh 26 11 5 10 89 - 87 27
Philadelphia 25 11 2 12 76 - 88 24
New Jersey 26 9 5 12 75 - 91 23

Atlantic

Tampa Bay 29 21 1 7 114 - 85 43
Toronto 28 20 0 8 102 - 73 40
Buffalo 29 17 4 8 89 - 82 38
Boston 27 14 4 9 71 - 69 32
Montreal 28 13 5 10 88 - 90 31
Detroit 28 12 4 12 81 - 93 28
Florida 26 11 5 10 87 - 91 27
Ottawa 28 12 3 13 100 - 114 27

Western Conference

Central

Nashville 28 19 1 8 90 - 67 39
Colorado 28 16 5 7 102 - 79 37
Winnipeg 27 17 2 8 94 - 78 36
Dallas 28 15 3 10 78 - 72 33
Minnesota 27 15 2 10 86 - 78 32
Chicago 29 9 5 15 79 - 108 23
St Louis 26 9 4 13 76 - 88 22

Pacific

Calgary 28 17 2 9 100 - 82 36
Anaheim 30 15 5 10 74 - 85 35
San Jose 29 14 5 10 90 - 90 33
Vegas 29 15 1 13 87 - 81 31
Edmonton 28 14 2 12 74 - 85 30
Arizona 26 13 2 11 68 - 67 28
Vancouver 30 11 3 16 84 - 105 25
Los Angeles 28 10 1 17 59 - 84 21

De tre beste i hver avdeling til sluttspillet. De to neste beste plasserte lagene i hver conference får "wildcard".

Spilles på

Fredag

Florida – Colorado, Philadelphia – Columbus, Pittsburgh – NY Islanders, Toronto – Detroit, Ottawa – Montreal, Tampa Bay – Boston, Arizona – Washington, Calgary – Minnesota, Vancouver – Nashville, Vegas – Chicago, Los Angeles – New Jersey.

Lørdag

Dallas – San Jose, Winnipeg – St Louis, Edmonton – Minnesota, Anaheim – Carolina, Buffalo – Philadelphia, Los Angeles – Vegas.

Søndag

Boston – Toronto, Columbus – Washington, Detroit – NY Islanders, Florida – NY Rangers, Ottawa – Pittsburgh, Tampa Bay – Colorado, Arizona – San Jose, Calgary – Nashville, St Louis – Vancouver, Winnipeg – Philadelphia, Ottawa – Boston.

Mandag

Chicago – Montreal, Anaheim – New Jersey, Edmonton – Calgary, Vegas – Dallas.

Tirsdag

NY Islanders – Pittsburgh, Detroit – Los Angeles, San Jose – New Jersey, Tampa Bay – NY Rangers.

Onsdag

Boston – Arizona, Buffalo – Los Angeles, Carolina – Toronto, Columbus – Vancouver, Washington – Detroit, Minnesota – Montreal, Nashville – Ottawa, St Louis – Florida, Winnipeg – Chicago, Colorado – Edmonton.

Torsdag

NY Islanders – Vegas, Chicago – Pittsburgh, Calgary – Philadelphia, Anaheim – Dallas.

