|FOTBALL: ENGELSK 1. DIVISJON
|AFC Wimbledon – Rochdale
|1
|-
|1
|Accrington Stanley – Sunderland - Avbrutt e. 69 min på 1-1.
|
|
|
|Blackpool – Charlton
|2
|-
|1
|Bristol R. – Doncaster
|0
|-
|4
|Burton – Shrewsbury
|2
|-
|1
|Luton – Fleetwood
|2
|-
|0
|Peterborough – Oxford
|2
|-
|2
|Plymouth – Bradford
|3
|-
|3
|Portsmouth – Southend
|2
|-
|0
|Scunthorpe – Gillingham
|0
|-
|2
|Walsall – Coventry
|2
|-
|1
|Wycombe – Barnsley
|1
|-
|0
|Portsmouth
|20
|14
|5
|1
|34
|-
|15
|47
|Luton
|21
|12
|5
|4
|41
|-
|21
|41
|Sunderland
|19
|11
|7
|1
|39
|-
|18
|40
|Peterborough
|21
|11
|6
|4
|38
|-
|26
|39
|Barnsley
|20
|10
|5
|5
|34
|-
|20
|35
|Doncaster
|21
|10
|5
|6
|34
|-
|26
|35
|Charlton
|20
|10
|4
|6
|32
|-
|24
|34
|Blackpool
|20
|9
|7
|4
|25
|-
|19
|34
|Wycombe
|21
|8
|7
|6
|30
|-
|28
|31
|Walsall
|21
|8
|6
|7
|23
|-
|29
|30
|Coventry
|21
|8
|5
|8
|22
|-
|25
|29
|Accrington Stanley
|20
|7
|7
|6
|22
|-
|24
|28
|Fleetwood
|21
|7
|6
|8
|28
|-
|23
|27
|Burton
|20
|8
|3
|9
|26
|-
|28
|27
|Southend
|21
|8
|2
|11
|25
|-
|28
|26
|Gillingham
|21
|7
|3
|11
|31
|-
|34
|24
|Shrewsbury
|21
|6
|6
|9
|24
|-
|27
|24
|Rochdale
|21
|6
|6
|9
|28
|-
|39
|24
|Oxford
|21
|5
|7
|9
|27
|-
|33
|22
|Scunthorpe
|21
|5
|6
|10
|29
|-
|44
|21
|Bristol R.
|21
|4
|5
|12
|17
|-
|25
|17
|Plymouth
|21
|4
|5
|12
|24
|-
|40
|17
|AFC Wimbledon
|21
|4
|3
|14
|15
|-
|31
|15
|Bradford
|21
|4
|3
|14
|18
|-
|39
|15
