Fotball: Engelsk 1. divisjon

AFC Wimbledon – Rochdale 1 - 1
Accrington Stanley – Sunderland - Avbrutt e. 69 min på 1-1.


Blackpool – Charlton 2 - 1
Bristol R. – Doncaster 0 - 4
Burton – Shrewsbury 2 - 1
Luton – Fleetwood 2 - 0
Peterborough – Oxford 2 - 2
Plymouth – Bradford 3 - 3
Portsmouth – Southend 2 - 0
Scunthorpe – Gillingham 0 - 2
Walsall – Coventry 2 - 1
Wycombe – Barnsley 1 - 0
Portsmouth 20 14 5 1 34 - 15 47
Luton 21 12 5 4 41 - 21 41
Sunderland 19 11 7 1 39 - 18 40
Peterborough 21 11 6 4 38 - 26 39
Barnsley 20 10 5 5 34 - 20 35
Doncaster 21 10 5 6 34 - 26 35
Charlton 20 10 4 6 32 - 24 34
Blackpool 20 9 7 4 25 - 19 34
Wycombe 21 8 7 6 30 - 28 31
Walsall 21 8 6 7 23 - 29 30
Coventry 21 8 5 8 22 - 25 29
Accrington Stanley 20 7 7 6 22 - 24 28
Fleetwood 21 7 6 8 28 - 23 27
Burton 20 8 3 9 26 - 28 27
Southend 21 8 2 11 25 - 28 26
Gillingham 21 7 3 11 31 - 34 24
Shrewsbury 21 6 6 9 24 - 27 24
Rochdale 21 6 6 9 28 - 39 24
Oxford 21 5 7 9 27 - 33 22
Scunthorpe 21 5 6 10 29 - 44 21
Bristol R. 21 4 5 12 17 - 25 17
Plymouth 21 4 5 12 24 - 40 17
AFC Wimbledon 21 4 3 14 15 - 31 15
Bradford 21 4 3 14 18 - 39 15

