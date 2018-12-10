Fotball: Portugisisk 1. divisjon

ntb_sport
  • Skrevet av  NTB
FOTBALL: PORTUGISISK 1. DIVISJON

Feirense – Marítimo 1 - 1

Porto 12 10 0 2 26 - 7 30
Sporting Lisboa 12 9 1 2 25 - 12 28
Braga 12 8 3 1 22 - 10 27
Benfica 12 8 2 2 24 - 11 26
Vitória Guimarães 12 6 3 3 19 - 14 21
Rio Ave 12 5 3 4 20 - 19 18
Belenenses 12 4 6 2 11 - 10 18
Vitória Setúbal 12 5 2 5 14 - 12 17
Santa Clara 12 5 2 5 20 - 19 17
Moreirense 12 5 1 6 11 - 17 16
Portimonense 12 4 2 6 16 - 24 14
Nacional 12 3 4 5 13 - 21 13
Marítimo 12 3 2 7 7 - 15 11
Boavista 12 2 4 6 8 - 15 10
Aves 12 3 1 8 14 - 22 10
Feirense 12 2 4 6 8 - 16 10
Tondela 12 2 3 7 14 - 18 9
Chaves 12 2 1 9 9 - 19 7

(©NTB)