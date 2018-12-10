|FOTBALL: PORTUGISISK 1. DIVISJON
|Feirense – Marítimo
|1
|-
|1
|Porto
|12
|10
|0
|2
|26
|-
|7
|30
|Sporting Lisboa
|12
|9
|1
|2
|25
|-
|12
|28
|Braga
|12
|8
|3
|1
|22
|-
|10
|27
|Benfica
|12
|8
|2
|2
|24
|-
|11
|26
|Vitória Guimarães
|12
|6
|3
|3
|19
|-
|14
|21
|Rio Ave
|12
|5
|3
|4
|20
|-
|19
|18
|Belenenses
|12
|4
|6
|2
|11
|-
|10
|18
|Vitória Setúbal
|12
|5
|2
|5
|14
|-
|12
|17
|Santa Clara
|12
|5
|2
|5
|20
|-
|19
|17
|Moreirense
|12
|5
|1
|6
|11
|-
|17
|16
|Portimonense
|12
|4
|2
|6
|16
|-
|24
|14
|Nacional
|12
|3
|4
|5
|13
|-
|21
|13
|Marítimo
|12
|3
|2
|7
|7
|-
|15
|11
|Boavista
|12
|2
|4
|6
|8
|-
|15
|10
|Aves
|12
|3
|1
|8
|14
|-
|22
|10
|Feirense
|12
|2
|4
|6
|8
|-
|16
|10
|Tondela
|12
|2
|3
|7
|14
|-
|18
|9
|Chaves
|12
|2
|1
|9
|9
|-
|19
|7
