Engelsk FA-cup fotball tirsdag

Blackpool – Solihull Moors 3-2 e.o.
3. runde:
Fredag 4/1: Tranmere – Tottenham.
Lørdag 5/1: Bournemouth – Brighton, Burnley – Barnsley, Manchester U. – Reading, Sheffield W. – Luton, Shrewsbury – Stoke, West Bromwich – Wigan, West Ham – Birmingham, Accrington Stanley – Ipswich, Aston Villa – Swansea, Bolton – Walsall, Brentford – Oxford, Chelsea – Nottingham Forest, Derby – Southampton, Everton – Lincoln, Fleetwood – AFC Wimbledon, Gillingham – Cardiff, Middlesbrough – Peterborough, Bristol C. – Huddersfield, Crystal Palace – Grimsby, Newcastle – Blackburn, Norwich – Portsmouth, Blackpool – Arsenal.
Søndag 6/1: Fulham – Oldham, Manchester C. – Rotherham, Millwall – Hull, Preston – Doncaster, Queens Park Rangers – Leeds, Sheffield U. – Barnet, Woking – Watford, Newport – Leicester.
Mandag 7/1: Wolverhampton – Liverpool.