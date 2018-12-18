Ishockey: NHL

ntb_sport
  • Skrevet av  NTB
ISHOCKEY, NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Colorado – NY Islanders 1 - 4
Columbus – Vegas 1 - 0
Montreal – Boston 0 - 4
Ottawa – Nashville 4 - 3 e.f.
Pittsburgh – Anaheim 2 - 4

Eastern Conference

Metropolitan

Washington 32 20 3 9 122 - 100 43
Columbus 33 18 3 12 108 - 105 39
NY Islanders 32 16 4 12 93 - 92 36
Pittsburgh 33 15 6 12 112 - 108 36
Carolina 32 14 5 13 84 - 93 33
NY Rangers 32 14 5 13 94 - 106 33
New Jersey 31 11 7 13 94 - 111 29
Philadelphia 31 12 4 15 93 - 116 28

Atlantic

Tampa Bay 34 25 2 7 138 - 97 52
Buffalo 34 20 5 9 105 - 98 45
Toronto 33 21 2 10 117 - 93 44
Boston 34 18 4 12 94 - 88 40
Montreal 34 17 5 12 108 - 111 39
Ottawa 35 15 4 16 116 - 135 34
Detroit 34 14 5 15 98 - 115 33
Florida 31 12 6 13 101 - 113 30

Western Conference

Central

Winnipeg 33 22 2 9 121 - 94 46
Nashville 34 22 2 10 107 - 86 46
Colorado 34 18 6 10 122 - 106 42
Minnesota 32 17 2 13 101 - 91 36
Dallas 33 16 3 14 92 - 93 35
St Louis 31 12 4 15 88 - 107 28
Chicago 35 10 6 19 99 - 135 26

Pacific

Calgary 34 22 2 10 122 - 93 46
Anaheim 35 19 5 11 93 - 100 43
San Jose 34 18 5 11 112 - 103 41
Vegas 36 19 2 15 107 - 102 40
Edmonton 34 18 3 13 98 - 101 39
Vancouver 36 16 4 16 110 - 118 36
Arizona 32 14 2 16 81 - 89 30
Los Angeles 34 11 3 20 75 - 106 25

De tre beste i hver avdeling til sluttspillet. De to neste beste plasserte lagene i hver conference får "wildcard".

(©NTB)