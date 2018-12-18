Ishockey: NHL

|ISHOCKEY, NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
|Colorado – NY Islanders
|1
|-
|4
|Columbus – Vegas
|1
|-
|0
|Montreal – Boston
|0
|-
|4
|Ottawa – Nashville
|4
|-
|3
|e.f.
|Pittsburgh – Anaheim
|2
|-
|4
Eastern Conference
Metropolitan
|Washington
|32
|20
|3
|9
|122
|-
|100
|43
|Columbus
|33
|18
|3
|12
|108
|-
|105
|39
|NY Islanders
|32
|16
|4
|12
|93
|-
|92
|36
|Pittsburgh
|33
|15
|6
|12
|112
|-
|108
|36
|Carolina
|32
|14
|5
|13
|84
|-
|93
|33
|NY Rangers
|32
|14
|5
|13
|94
|-
|106
|33
|New Jersey
|31
|11
|7
|13
|94
|-
|111
|29
|Philadelphia
|31
|12
|4
|15
|93
|-
|116
|28
Atlantic
|Tampa Bay
|34
|25
|2
|7
|138
|-
|97
|52
|Buffalo
|34
|20
|5
|9
|105
|-
|98
|45
|Toronto
|33
|21
|2
|10
|117
|-
|93
|44
|Boston
|34
|18
|4
|12
|94
|-
|88
|40
|Montreal
|34
|17
|5
|12
|108
|-
|111
|39
|Ottawa
|35
|15
|4
|16
|116
|-
|135
|34
|Detroit
|34
|14
|5
|15
|98
|-
|115
|33
|Florida
|31
|12
|6
|13
|101
|-
|113
|30
Western Conference
Central
|Winnipeg
|33
|22
|2
|9
|121
|-
|94
|46
|Nashville
|34
|22
|2
|10
|107
|-
|86
|46
|Colorado
|34
|18
|6
|10
|122
|-
|106
|42
|Minnesota
|32
|17
|2
|13
|101
|-
|91
|36
|Dallas
|33
|16
|3
|14
|92
|-
|93
|35
|St Louis
|31
|12
|4
|15
|88
|-
|107
|28
|Chicago
|35
|10
|6
|19
|99
|-
|135
|26
Pacific
|Calgary
|34
|22
|2
|10
|122
|-
|93
|46
|Anaheim
|35
|19
|5
|11
|93
|-
|100
|43
|San Jose
|34
|18
|5
|11
|112
|-
|103
|41
|Vegas
|36
|19
|2
|15
|107
|-
|102
|40
|Edmonton
|34
|18
|3
|13
|98
|-
|101
|39
|Vancouver
|36
|16
|4
|16
|110
|-
|118
|36
|Arizona
|32
|14
|2
|16
|81
|-
|89
|30
|Los Angeles
|34
|11
|3
|20
|75
|-
|106
|25
De tre beste i hver avdeling til sluttspillet. De to neste beste plasserte lagene i hver conference får "wildcard".
