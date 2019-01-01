Fotball: Engelsk mesterskapsserie

  Skrevet av NTB
FOTBALL: ENGELSK MESTERSKAPSSERIE

Aston Villa – Queens P.R. 2 - 2
Blackburn – West Bromwich 2 - 1
Brentford – Norwich 1 - 1
Derby – Middlesbrough 1 - 1
Hull – Bolton 6 - 0
Ipswich – Millwall 2 - 3
Nottingham – Leeds 4 - 2
Reading – Swansea 1 - 4
Rotherham – Preston 2 - 1
Sheffield W. – Birmingham 1 - 1
Stoke – Bristol C. 0 - 2
Wigan – Sheffield U. 0 - 3

Leeds 26 15 6 5 44 - 28 51
Norwich 26 14 7 5 48 - 34 49
Sheffield U. 26 14 5 7 45 - 28 47
West Bromwich 26 13 7 6 54 - 34 46
Middlesbrough 26 11 10 5 28 - 18 43
Derby 26 12 7 7 38 - 32 43
Nottingham 26 9 12 5 39 - 29 39
Birmingham 26 9 12 5 38 - 28 39
Queens P.R. 26 11 6 9 33 - 34 39
Aston Villa 26 9 11 6 49 - 40 38
Bristol C. 26 10 8 8 32 - 28 38
Swansea 26 10 6 10 35 - 31 36
Hull 26 10 6 10 36 - 33 36
Stoke 26 8 11 7 30 - 31 35
Blackburn 26 8 10 8 33 - 41 34
Sheffield W. 26 8 8 10 32 - 42 32
Preston 26 7 8 11 38 - 43 29
Brentford 26 6 10 10 36 - 36 28
Millwall 26 7 7 12 33 - 41 28
Wigan 26 7 5 14 25 - 40 26
Rotherham 26 5 10 11 25 - 41 25
Bolton 26 5 7 14 17 - 38 22
Reading 26 4 8 14 28 - 41 20
Ipswich 26 2 9 15 21 - 46 15

