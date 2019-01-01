|FOTBALL: ENGELSK MESTERSKAPSSERIE
|Aston Villa – Queens P.R.
|2
|-
|2
|Blackburn – West Bromwich
|2
|-
|1
|Brentford – Norwich
|1
|-
|1
|Derby – Middlesbrough
|1
|-
|1
|Hull – Bolton
|6
|-
|0
|Ipswich – Millwall
|2
|-
|3
|Nottingham – Leeds
|4
|-
|2
|Reading – Swansea
|1
|-
|4
|Rotherham – Preston
|2
|-
|1
|Sheffield W. – Birmingham
|1
|-
|1
|Stoke – Bristol C.
|0
|-
|2
|Wigan – Sheffield U.
|0
|-
|3
|Leeds
|26
|15
|6
|5
|44
|-
|28
|51
|Norwich
|26
|14
|7
|5
|48
|-
|34
|49
|Sheffield U.
|26
|14
|5
|7
|45
|-
|28
|47
|West Bromwich
|26
|13
|7
|6
|54
|-
|34
|46
|Middlesbrough
|26
|11
|10
|5
|28
|-
|18
|43
|Derby
|26
|12
|7
|7
|38
|-
|32
|43
|Nottingham
|26
|9
|12
|5
|39
|-
|29
|39
|Birmingham
|26
|9
|12
|5
|38
|-
|28
|39
|Queens P.R.
|26
|11
|6
|9
|33
|-
|34
|39
|Aston Villa
|26
|9
|11
|6
|49
|-
|40
|38
|Bristol C.
|26
|10
|8
|8
|32
|-
|28
|38
|Swansea
|26
|10
|6
|10
|35
|-
|31
|36
|Hull
|26
|10
|6
|10
|36
|-
|33
|36
|Stoke
|26
|8
|11
|7
|30
|-
|31
|35
|Blackburn
|26
|8
|10
|8
|33
|-
|41
|34
|Sheffield W.
|26
|8
|8
|10
|32
|-
|42
|32
|Preston
|26
|7
|8
|11
|38
|-
|43
|29
|Brentford
|26
|6
|10
|10
|36
|-
|36
|28
|Millwall
|26
|7
|7
|12
|33
|-
|41
|28
|Wigan
|26
|7
|5
|14
|25
|-
|40
|26
|Rotherham
|26
|5
|10
|11
|25
|-
|41
|25
|Bolton
|26
|5
|7
|14
|17
|-
|38
|22
|Reading
|26
|4
|8
|14
|28
|-
|41
|20
|Ipswich
|26
|2
|9
|15
|21
|-
|46
|15
