Ishockey: NHL

|ISHOCKEY, NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
|Anaheim – Tampa Bay
|1
|-
|2
|e.f.
|Buffalo – NY Islanders
|1
|-
|3
|Calgary – San Jose
|8
|-
|5
|Carolina – Philadelphia
|3
|-
|1
|Colorado – Los Angeles
|2
|-
|3
|e.f.
|Columbus – Ottawa
|6
|-
|3
|Dallas – Montreal
|2
|-
|3
|e.f.
|Detroit – Florida
|3
|-
|4
|e.str.
|Edmonton – Winnipeg
|3
|-
|4
|Minnesota – Pittsburgh
|2
|-
|3
|New Jersey – Vancouver
|4
|-
|0
|St Louis – NY Rangers
|1
|-
|2
|Washington – Nashville
|3
|-
|6
Eastern Conference
Metropolitan
|Washington
|38
|24
|3
|11
|138
|-
|112
|51
|Columbus
|39
|23
|3
|13
|129
|-
|119
|49
|Pittsburgh
|39
|21
|6
|12
|133
|-
|115
|48
|NY Islanders
|38
|21
|4
|13
|114
|-
|102
|46
|NY Rangers
|38
|17
|7
|14
|111
|-
|123
|41
|New Jersey
|38
|15
|7
|16
|113
|-
|127
|37
|Carolina
|38
|16
|5
|17
|94
|-
|109
|37
|Philadelphia
|38
|15
|5
|18
|111
|-
|136
|35
Atlantic
|Tampa Bay
|40
|31
|2
|7
|168
|-
|117
|64
|Toronto
|39
|26
|2
|11
|144
|-
|109
|54
|Buffalo
|40
|21
|6
|13
|115
|-
|115
|48
|Montreal
|40
|21
|5
|14
|128
|-
|128
|47
|Boston
|39
|21
|4
|14
|110
|-
|103
|46
|Florida
|38
|17
|6
|15
|124
|-
|134
|40
|Detroit
|41
|15
|7
|19
|115
|-
|140
|37
|Ottawa
|40
|15
|4
|21
|126
|-
|159
|34
Western Conference
Central
|Winnipeg
|39
|25
|2
|12
|134
|-
|111
|52
|Nashville
|40
|23
|2
|15
|120
|-
|104
|48
|Colorado
|40
|19
|8
|13
|134
|-
|123
|46
|Dallas
|40
|20
|4
|16
|108
|-
|106
|44
|Minnesota
|38
|18
|3
|17
|110
|-
|108
|39
|Chicago
|41
|15
|6
|20
|119
|-
|149
|36
|St Louis
|37
|15
|4
|18
|102
|-
|123
|34
Pacific
|Calgary
|40
|24
|4
|12
|141
|-
|112
|52
|Vegas
|42
|23
|4
|15
|128
|-
|115
|50
|San Jose
|41
|21
|7
|13
|140
|-
|129
|49
|Anaheim
|41
|19
|7
|15
|102
|-
|120
|45
|Vancouver
|42
|19
|4
|19
|124
|-
|133
|42
|Edmonton
|39
|18
|3
|18
|111
|-
|126
|39
|Arizona
|39
|17
|2
|20
|100
|-
|112
|36
|Los Angeles
|40
|16
|3
|21
|92
|-
|119
|35
De tre beste i hver avdeling til sluttspillet. De to neste beste plasserte lagene i hver conference får "wildcard".
(©NTB)