Ishockey: NHL

ntb_sport
  • Skrevet av  (NTB) NTB
ISHOCKEY, NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Anaheim – Tampa Bay 1 - 2 e.f.
Buffalo – NY Islanders 1 - 3
Calgary – San Jose 8 - 5
Carolina – Philadelphia 3 - 1
Colorado – Los Angeles 2 - 3 e.f.
Columbus – Ottawa 6 - 3
Dallas – Montreal 2 - 3 e.f.
Detroit – Florida 3 - 4 e.str.
Edmonton – Winnipeg 3 - 4
Minnesota – Pittsburgh 2 - 3
New Jersey – Vancouver 4 - 0
St Louis – NY Rangers 1 - 2
Washington – Nashville 3 - 6

Eastern Conference

Metropolitan

Washington 38 24 3 11 138 - 112 51
Columbus 39 23 3 13 129 - 119 49
Pittsburgh 39 21 6 12 133 - 115 48
NY Islanders 38 21 4 13 114 - 102 46
NY Rangers 38 17 7 14 111 - 123 41
New Jersey 38 15 7 16 113 - 127 37
Carolina 38 16 5 17 94 - 109 37
Philadelphia 38 15 5 18 111 - 136 35

Atlantic

Tampa Bay 40 31 2 7 168 - 117 64
Toronto 39 26 2 11 144 - 109 54
Buffalo 40 21 6 13 115 - 115 48
Montreal 40 21 5 14 128 - 128 47
Boston 39 21 4 14 110 - 103 46
Florida 38 17 6 15 124 - 134 40
Detroit 41 15 7 19 115 - 140 37
Ottawa 40 15 4 21 126 - 159 34

Western Conference

Central

Winnipeg 39 25 2 12 134 - 111 52
Nashville 40 23 2 15 120 - 104 48
Colorado 40 19 8 13 134 - 123 46
Dallas 40 20 4 16 108 - 106 44
Minnesota 38 18 3 17 110 - 108 39
Chicago 41 15 6 20 119 - 149 36
St Louis 37 15 4 18 102 - 123 34

Pacific

Calgary 40 24 4 12 141 - 112 52
Vegas 42 23 4 15 128 - 115 50
San Jose 41 21 7 13 140 - 129 49
Anaheim 41 19 7 15 102 - 120 45
Vancouver 42 19 4 19 124 - 133 42
Edmonton 39 18 3 18 111 - 126 39
Arizona 39 17 2 20 100 - 112 36
Los Angeles 40 16 3 21 92 - 119 35

De tre beste i hver avdeling til sluttspillet. De to neste beste plasserte lagene i hver conference får "wildcard".

(©NTB)