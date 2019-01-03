|FOTBALL: PORTUGISISK 1. DIVISJON
|Aves – Porto
|0
|-
|1
|Chaves – Feirense
|0
|-
|0
|Sporting Lisboa – Belenenses
|2
|-
|1
|Porto
|15
|13
|0
|2
|31
|-
|9
|39
|Sporting Lisboa
|15
|11
|1
|3
|32
|-
|16
|34
|Braga
|15
|10
|3
|2
|30
|-
|16
|33
|Benfica
|15
|10
|2
|3
|31
|-
|15
|32
|Vitória Guimarães
|15
|7
|4
|4
|21
|-
|16
|25
|Moreirense
|15
|8
|1
|6
|17
|-
|20
|25
|Portimonense
|15
|7
|2
|6
|22
|-
|25
|23
|Belenenses
|15
|5
|7
|3
|19
|-
|16
|22
|Santa Clara
|15
|6
|2
|7
|24
|-
|23
|20
|Rio Ave
|15
|5
|4
|6
|24
|-
|25
|19
|Nacional
|15
|5
|4
|6
|18
|-
|26
|19
|Vitória Setúbal
|15
|5
|2
|8
|15
|-
|18
|17
|Boavista
|15
|4
|4
|7
|12
|-
|17
|16
|Tondela
|15
|4
|3
|8
|18
|-
|22
|15
|Aves
|15
|3
|2
|10
|17
|-
|29
|11
|Marítimo
|15
|3
|2
|10
|8
|-
|20
|11
|Feirense
|15
|2
|5
|8
|8
|-
|21
|11
|Chaves
|15
|2
|2
|11
|10
|-
|23
|8
