Fotball: Portugisisk 1. divisjon

Aves – Porto 0 - 1
Chaves – Feirense 0 - 0
Sporting Lisboa – Belenenses 2 - 1

Porto 15 13 0 2 31 - 9 39
Sporting Lisboa 15 11 1 3 32 - 16 34
Braga 15 10 3 2 30 - 16 33
Benfica 15 10 2 3 31 - 15 32
Vitória Guimarães 15 7 4 4 21 - 16 25
Moreirense 15 8 1 6 17 - 20 25
Portimonense 15 7 2 6 22 - 25 23
Belenenses 15 5 7 3 19 - 16 22
Santa Clara 15 6 2 7 24 - 23 20
Rio Ave 15 5 4 6 24 - 25 19
Nacional 15 5 4 6 18 - 26 19
Vitória Setúbal 15 5 2 8 15 - 18 17
Boavista 15 4 4 7 12 - 17 16
Tondela 15 4 3 8 18 - 22 15
Aves 15 3 2 10 17 - 29 11
Marítimo 15 3 2 10 8 - 20 11
Feirense 15 2 5 8 8 - 21 11
Chaves 15 2 2 11 10 - 23 8

