Engelsk FA-cup fotball lørdag

Bournemouth – Brighton 1-3, Burnley – Barnsley 1-0, Manchester U. – Reading 2-0, Sheffield W. – Luton 0-0, Shrewsbury – Stoke 1-1, West Bromwich – Wigan 1-0, West Ham – Birmingham 2-0.
Senere kampstart (16.00): Accrington Stanley – Ipswich, Aston Villa – Swansea, Bolton – Walsall, Brentford – Oxford, Chelsea – Nottingham Forest, Derby – Southampton, Everton – Lincoln, Fleetwood – AFC Wimbledon, Gillingham – Cardiff, Middlesbrough – Peterborough, Blackpool – Arsenal (18.30), Bristol C. – Huddersfield (18.30), Crystal Palace – Grimsby (18.30), Newcastle – Blackburn (18.30), Norwich – Portsmouth (18.30).
Spilt fredag: Tranmere – Tottenham 0-7.
Spilles søndag: Fulham – Oldham, Manchester C. – Rotherham, Millwall – Hull, Preston – Doncaster, Queens Park Rangers – Leeds, Sheffield U. – Barnet, Woking – Watford, Newport – Leicester.
Spilles mandag: Wolverhampton – Liverpool.