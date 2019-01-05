Fakta engelsk FA-cup lørdag

Bournemouth – Brighton 1-3 (0-2)
Mål: 0-1 Anthony Knockaert (31), 0-2 Yves Bissouma (34), 1-2 Marc Pugh (55), 1-3 Florin Andone (64).
Burnley – Barnsley 1-0 (0-0)
Mål: 1-0 Chris Wood (str. 90).
Manchester U. – Reading 2-0 (2-0)
Mål: 1-0 Juan Mata (str. 23), 2-0 Romelu Lukaku (45).
73.918 tilskuere.
Sheffield W. – Luton 0-0
16.974 tilskuere.
Shrewsbury – Stoke 1-1 (1-0)
Mål: 1-0 Ollie Norburn (str. 45), 1-1 Peter Crouch (78).
7512 tilskuere.
West Bromwich – Wigan 1-0 (1-0)
Mål: 1-0 Bakary Sako (31).
15.465 tilskuere.
West Ham – Birmingham 2-0 (1-0)
Mål: 1-0 Marko Arnautovic (2), 2-0 Andy Carroll (90).
54.840 tilskuere.
- - -
Senere kampstart (16.00): Accrington Stanley – Ipswich, Aston Villa – Swansea, Bolton – Walsall, Brentford – Oxford, Chelsea – Nottingham Forest, Derby – Southampton, Everton – Lincoln, Fleetwood – AFC Wimbledon, Gillingham – Cardiff, Middlesbrough – Peterborough, Blackpool – Arsenal (18.30), Bristol C. – Huddersfield (18.30), Crystal Palace – Grimsby (18.30), Newcastle – Blackburn (18.30), Norwich – Portsmouth (18.30).
(©NTB)