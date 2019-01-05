Fransk cup fotball menn lørdag

SC Bastia – Concarneau 2-2 e.o. (5-4 på straffer), Croix – Raon L'Etape 2-0, Marignane Gignac – Clermont 1.1 e.o. (3-0 på straffer), Tours – Les Herbiers Vendée 1-2, Viry Chatillon – Angers 1-0, Amiens – Valenciennes 1-0, Bergerac Perigord – Chamois Niort 2-1, Entente – Montpellier 1-0, Le Puy – Nancy 0-1, Lyon Duchere – Nîmes 3-0, Orleans – Aiglon 3-2 e.o., Pontivy Stade – Guingamp 2-4, Gravelines – Villefranche 0-3 e.o., Red Star – Caen 0-1, Saint-Quentin – Metz 1-2 e.o., Schiltigheim – Dijon 1-3, Sete – Limonest 1-0 , Bourges – Lyon 0-2.
Spilt fredag: Nantes – Chateauroux 4-1. Utsatt fredag: Grenoble – Strasbourg (pga. frossen bane).
Spilles søndag: Andrezieux – Marseille, Canet Roussillon – Monaco, Reims – Lens, Rennes – Brest, Bordeaux – Le Havre, Longueau – Vitre, Noisy Le Grand – Ajaccio, Saint-Pryve Saint-Hilaire – Aurillac, Olympique Strasbourg – Saint-Étienne, Toulouse – Nice, Pontivy – Paris Saint-Germain.
Spilles mandag: Lille – Sochaux.