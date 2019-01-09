Ishockey: NHL

|ISHOCKEY, NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
|Boston – Minnesota
|4
|-
|0
|Buffalo – New Jersey
|5
|-
|1
|Detroit – Montreal
|2
|-
|3
|NY Islanders – Carolina
|3
|-
|4
|Pittsburgh – Florida
|5
|-
|1
|San Jose – Edmonton
|7
|-
|2
|St Louis – Dallas
|1
|-
|3
|Tampa Bay – Columbus
|4
|-
|0
|Vegas – NY Rangers
|4
|-
|2
|Washington – Philadelphia
|5
|-
|3
|Winnipeg – Colorado
|7
|-
|4
Eastern Conference
Metropolitan
|Washington
|42
|26
|4
|12
|149
|-
|124
|56
|Pittsburgh
|43
|24
|6
|13
|152
|-
|123
|54
|Columbus
|42
|24
|3
|15
|135
|-
|130
|51
|NY Islanders
|41
|23
|4
|14
|124
|-
|111
|50
|Carolina
|42
|20
|5
|17
|112
|-
|121
|45
|NY Rangers
|42
|17
|7
|18
|116
|-
|145
|41
|New Jersey
|42
|16
|7
|19
|123
|-
|142
|39
|Philadelphia
|43
|15
|6
|22
|119
|-
|156
|36
Atlantic
|Tampa Bay
|43
|33
|2
|8
|180
|-
|124
|68
|Toronto
|42
|27
|2
|13
|152
|-
|117
|56
|Boston
|43
|25
|4
|14
|126
|-
|110
|54
|Buffalo
|43
|23
|6
|14
|125
|-
|121
|52
|Montreal
|44
|23
|5
|16
|134
|-
|135
|51
|Florida
|41
|17
|7
|17
|131
|-
|147
|41
|Detroit
|45
|16
|7
|22
|126
|-
|154
|39
|Ottawa
|43
|15
|5
|23
|136
|-
|172
|35
Western Conference
Central
|Winnipeg
|42
|27
|2
|13
|146
|-
|120
|56
|Nashville
|44
|26
|3
|15
|135
|-
|109
|55
|Dallas
|44
|23
|4
|17
|119
|-
|117
|50
|Colorado
|43
|20
|8
|15
|148
|-
|136
|48
|Minnesota
|42
|21
|3
|18
|119
|-
|118
|45
|Chicago
|45
|16
|7
|22
|131
|-
|163
|39
|St Louis
|41
|17
|4
|20
|114
|-
|132
|38
Pacific
|Calgary
|44
|27
|4
|13
|157
|-
|126
|58
|Vegas
|46
|27
|4
|15
|140
|-
|121
|58
|San Jose
|45
|25
|7
|13
|160
|-
|138
|57
|Anaheim
|43
|19
|7
|17
|104
|-
|127
|45
|Vancouver
|45
|20
|4
|21
|128
|-
|143
|44
|Edmonton
|43
|20
|3
|20
|120
|-
|138
|43
|Arizona
|42
|18
|3
|21
|108
|-
|118
|39
|Los Angeles
|44
|17
|3
|24
|99
|-
|130
|37
De tre beste i hver avdeling til sluttspillet. De to neste beste plasserte lagene i hver conference får "wildcard".
