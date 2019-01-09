Ishockey: NHL

ISHOCKEY, NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Boston – Minnesota 4 - 0
Buffalo – New Jersey 5 - 1
Detroit – Montreal 2 - 3
NY Islanders – Carolina 3 - 4
Pittsburgh – Florida 5 - 1
San Jose – Edmonton 7 - 2
St Louis – Dallas 1 - 3
Tampa Bay – Columbus 4 - 0
Vegas – NY Rangers 4 - 2
Washington – Philadelphia 5 - 3
Winnipeg – Colorado 7 - 4

Eastern Conference

Metropolitan

Washington 42 26 4 12 149 - 124 56
Pittsburgh 43 24 6 13 152 - 123 54
Columbus 42 24 3 15 135 - 130 51
NY Islanders 41 23 4 14 124 - 111 50
Carolina 42 20 5 17 112 - 121 45
NY Rangers 42 17 7 18 116 - 145 41
New Jersey 42 16 7 19 123 - 142 39
Philadelphia 43 15 6 22 119 - 156 36

Atlantic

Tampa Bay 43 33 2 8 180 - 124 68
Toronto 42 27 2 13 152 - 117 56
Boston 43 25 4 14 126 - 110 54
Buffalo 43 23 6 14 125 - 121 52
Montreal 44 23 5 16 134 - 135 51
Florida 41 17 7 17 131 - 147 41
Detroit 45 16 7 22 126 - 154 39
Ottawa 43 15 5 23 136 - 172 35

Western Conference

Central

Winnipeg 42 27 2 13 146 - 120 56
Nashville 44 26 3 15 135 - 109 55
Dallas 44 23 4 17 119 - 117 50
Colorado 43 20 8 15 148 - 136 48
Minnesota 42 21 3 18 119 - 118 45
Chicago 45 16 7 22 131 - 163 39
St Louis 41 17 4 20 114 - 132 38

Pacific

Calgary 44 27 4 13 157 - 126 58
Vegas 46 27 4 15 140 - 121 58
San Jose 45 25 7 13 160 - 138 57
Anaheim 43 19 7 17 104 - 127 45
Vancouver 45 20 4 21 128 - 143 44
Edmonton 43 20 3 20 120 - 138 43
Arizona 42 18 3 21 108 - 118 39
Los Angeles 44 17 3 24 99 - 130 37

De tre beste i hver avdeling til sluttspillet. De to neste beste plasserte lagene i hver conference får "wildcard".

