Ishockey: NHL

Boston – Washington 2 - 4
Columbus – Nashville 4 - 3 e.f.
Edmonton – Florida 4 - 3 e.str.
Minnesota – Winnipeg 3 - 2
New Jersey – Toronto 2 - 4
NY Rangers – NY Islanders 3 - 4
Philadelphia – Dallas 2 - 1
St Louis – Montreal 4 - 1
Tampa Bay – Carolina 3 - 1
Vancouver – Arizona 3 - 4 e.f.
Vegas – San Jose 2 - 3

Eastern Conference

Metropolitan

Washington 43 27 4 12 153 - 126 58
Pittsburgh 43 24 6 13 152 - 123 54
Columbus 43 25 3 15 139 - 133 53
NY Islanders 42 24 4 14 128 - 114 52
Carolina 43 20 5 18 113 - 124 45
NY Rangers 43 17 7 19 119 - 149 41
New Jersey 43 16 7 20 125 - 146 39
Philadelphia 44 16 6 22 121 - 157 38

Atlantic

Tampa Bay 44 34 2 8 183 - 125 70
Toronto 43 28 2 13 156 - 119 58
Boston 44 25 4 15 128 - 114 54
Buffalo 43 23 6 14 125 - 121 52
Montreal 45 23 5 17 135 - 139 51
Florida 42 17 8 17 134 - 151 42
Detroit 45 16 7 22 126 - 154 39
Ottawa 44 16 5 23 138 - 173 37

Western Conference

Central

Nashville 46 27 4 15 142 - 116 58
Winnipeg 43 27 2 14 148 - 123 56
Dallas 45 23 4 18 120 - 119 50
Colorado 44 20 8 16 151 - 141 48
Minnesota 43 22 3 18 122 - 120 47
St Louis 42 18 4 20 118 - 133 40
Chicago 46 16 8 22 134 - 167 40

Pacific

Calgary 45 28 4 13 162 - 129 60
San Jose 46 26 7 13 163 - 140 59
Vegas 47 27 4 16 142 - 124 58
Anaheim 44 19 8 17 105 - 129 46
Edmonton 44 21 3 20 124 - 141 45
Vancouver 46 20 5 21 131 - 147 45
Arizona 43 19 3 21 112 - 121 41
Los Angeles 44 17 3 24 99 - 130 37

De tre beste i hver avdeling til sluttspillet. De to neste beste plasserte lagene i hver conference får "wildcard".

Spilles på

Lørdag

Carolina – Buffalo, Winnipeg – Detroit, Calgary – Florida, Anaheim – Pittsburgh, New Jersey – Philadelphia, NY Islanders – NY Rangers.

Søndag

Buffalo – Tampa Bay, Montreal – Colorado, Toronto – Boston, Washington – Columbus, Minnesota – Detroit, Chicago – Vegas, Dallas – St Louis, Edmonton – Arizona, San Jose – Ottawa, Los Angeles – Pittsburgh, Carolina – Nashville.

Mandag

Columbus – NY Rangers, Winnipeg – Anaheim, NY Islanders – Tampa Bay, Vancouver – Florida, Calgary – Arizona.

Tirsdag

Boston – Montreal, New Jersey – Chicago, Philadelphia – Minnesota, Toronto – Colorado, Washington – St Louis, Edmonton – Buffalo.

Onsdag

Columbus – New Jersey, NY Islanders – St Louis, NY Rangers – Carolina, Detroit – Anaheim, Montreal – Florida, Minnesota – Los Angeles, Nashville – Washington, Winnipeg – Vegas, Dallas – Tampa Bay, San Jose – Pittsburgh.

Torsdag

Ottawa – Colorado, Philadelphia – Boston, Calgary – Buffalo, Arizona – San Jose, Vancouver – Edmonton.

Fredag

Boston – St Louis, NY Islanders – New Jersey, NY Rangers – Chicago, Tampa Bay – Toronto, Minnesota – Anaheim, Nashville – Winnipeg, Dallas – Los Angeles.

