Ishockey: NHL

|ISHOCKEY, NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
|Boston – Washington
|2
|-
|4
|Columbus – Nashville
|4
|-
|3
|e.f.
|Edmonton – Florida
|4
|-
|3
|e.str.
|Minnesota – Winnipeg
|3
|-
|2
|New Jersey – Toronto
|2
|-
|4
|NY Rangers – NY Islanders
|3
|-
|4
|Philadelphia – Dallas
|2
|-
|1
|St Louis – Montreal
|4
|-
|1
|Tampa Bay – Carolina
|3
|-
|1
|Vancouver – Arizona
|3
|-
|4
|e.f.
|Vegas – San Jose
|2
|-
|3
Eastern Conference
Metropolitan
|Washington
|43
|27
|4
|12
|153
|-
|126
|58
|Pittsburgh
|43
|24
|6
|13
|152
|-
|123
|54
|Columbus
|43
|25
|3
|15
|139
|-
|133
|53
|NY Islanders
|42
|24
|4
|14
|128
|-
|114
|52
|Carolina
|43
|20
|5
|18
|113
|-
|124
|45
|NY Rangers
|43
|17
|7
|19
|119
|-
|149
|41
|New Jersey
|43
|16
|7
|20
|125
|-
|146
|39
|Philadelphia
|44
|16
|6
|22
|121
|-
|157
|38
Atlantic
|Tampa Bay
|44
|34
|2
|8
|183
|-
|125
|70
|Toronto
|43
|28
|2
|13
|156
|-
|119
|58
|Boston
|44
|25
|4
|15
|128
|-
|114
|54
|Buffalo
|43
|23
|6
|14
|125
|-
|121
|52
|Montreal
|45
|23
|5
|17
|135
|-
|139
|51
|Florida
|42
|17
|8
|17
|134
|-
|151
|42
|Detroit
|45
|16
|7
|22
|126
|-
|154
|39
|Ottawa
|44
|16
|5
|23
|138
|-
|173
|37
Western Conference
Central
|Nashville
|46
|27
|4
|15
|142
|-
|116
|58
|Winnipeg
|43
|27
|2
|14
|148
|-
|123
|56
|Dallas
|45
|23
|4
|18
|120
|-
|119
|50
|Colorado
|44
|20
|8
|16
|151
|-
|141
|48
|Minnesota
|43
|22
|3
|18
|122
|-
|120
|47
|St Louis
|42
|18
|4
|20
|118
|-
|133
|40
|Chicago
|46
|16
|8
|22
|134
|-
|167
|40
Pacific
|Calgary
|45
|28
|4
|13
|162
|-
|129
|60
|San Jose
|46
|26
|7
|13
|163
|-
|140
|59
|Vegas
|47
|27
|4
|16
|142
|-
|124
|58
|Anaheim
|44
|19
|8
|17
|105
|-
|129
|46
|Edmonton
|44
|21
|3
|20
|124
|-
|141
|45
|Vancouver
|46
|20
|5
|21
|131
|-
|147
|45
|Arizona
|43
|19
|3
|21
|112
|-
|121
|41
|Los Angeles
|44
|17
|3
|24
|99
|-
|130
|37
De tre beste i hver avdeling til sluttspillet. De to neste beste plasserte lagene i hver conference får "wildcard".
Spilles på
Lørdag
Carolina – Buffalo, Winnipeg – Detroit, Calgary – Florida, Anaheim – Pittsburgh, New Jersey – Philadelphia, NY Islanders – NY Rangers.
Søndag
Buffalo – Tampa Bay, Montreal – Colorado, Toronto – Boston, Washington – Columbus, Minnesota – Detroit, Chicago – Vegas, Dallas – St Louis, Edmonton – Arizona, San Jose – Ottawa, Los Angeles – Pittsburgh, Carolina – Nashville.
Mandag
Columbus – NY Rangers, Winnipeg – Anaheim, NY Islanders – Tampa Bay, Vancouver – Florida, Calgary – Arizona.
Tirsdag
Boston – Montreal, New Jersey – Chicago, Philadelphia – Minnesota, Toronto – Colorado, Washington – St Louis, Edmonton – Buffalo.
Onsdag
Columbus – New Jersey, NY Islanders – St Louis, NY Rangers – Carolina, Detroit – Anaheim, Montreal – Florida, Minnesota – Los Angeles, Nashville – Washington, Winnipeg – Vegas, Dallas – Tampa Bay, San Jose – Pittsburgh.
Torsdag
Ottawa – Colorado, Philadelphia – Boston, Calgary – Buffalo, Arizona – San Jose, Vancouver – Edmonton.
Fredag
Boston – St Louis, NY Islanders – New Jersey, NY Rangers – Chicago, Tampa Bay – Toronto, Minnesota – Anaheim, Nashville – Winnipeg, Dallas – Los Angeles.
