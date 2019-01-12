|FOTBALL: PORTUGISISK 1. DIVISJON
|Aves – Feirense
|1
|-
|1
|Santa Clara – Benfica
|0
|-
|2
|Vitória Guimarães – Moreirense
|1
|-
|0
|Porto
|16
|14
|0
|2
|34
|-
|10
|42
|Benfica
|17
|12
|2
|3
|37
|-
|17
|38
|Braga
|17
|11
|4
|2
|32
|-
|17
|37
|Sporting Lisboa
|16
|11
|1
|4
|33
|-
|18
|34
|Vitória Guimarães
|17
|8
|4
|5
|22
|-
|17
|28
|Moreirense
|17
|9
|1
|7
|18
|-
|21
|28
|Belenenses
|16
|6
|7
|3
|20
|-
|16
|25
|Portimonense
|17
|7
|3
|7
|24
|-
|28
|24
|Santa Clara
|17
|6
|3
|8
|26
|-
|27
|21
|Rio Ave
|16
|5
|4
|7
|26
|-
|29
|19
|Nacional
|16
|5
|4
|7
|19
|-
|29
|19
|Tondela
|16
|5
|3
|8
|20
|-
|23
|18
|Vitória Setúbal
|16
|5
|3
|8
|15
|-
|18
|18
|Boavista
|16
|4
|4
|8
|12
|-
|18
|16
|Marítimo
|16
|4
|2
|10
|10
|-
|21
|14
|Feirense
|17
|2
|7
|8
|11
|-
|24
|13
|Aves
|17
|3
|3
|11
|18
|-
|31
|12
|Chaves
|16
|2
|3
|11
|10
|-
|23
|9
