  • Skrevet av  NTB
FOTBALL: PORTUGISISK 1. DIVISJON

Aves – Feirense 1 - 1
Santa Clara – Benfica 0 - 2
Vitória Guimarães – Moreirense 1 - 0

Porto 16 14 0 2 34 - 10 42
Benfica 17 12 2 3 37 - 17 38
Braga 17 11 4 2 32 - 17 37
Sporting Lisboa 16 11 1 4 33 - 18 34
Vitória Guimarães 17 8 4 5 22 - 17 28
Moreirense 17 9 1 7 18 - 21 28
Belenenses 16 6 7 3 20 - 16 25
Portimonense 17 7 3 7 24 - 28 24
Santa Clara 17 6 3 8 26 - 27 21
Rio Ave 16 5 4 7 26 - 29 19
Nacional 16 5 4 7 19 - 29 19
Tondela 16 5 3 8 20 - 23 18
Vitória Setúbal 16 5 3 8 15 - 18 18
Boavista 16 4 4 8 12 - 18 16
Marítimo 16 4 2 10 10 - 21 14
Feirense 17 2 7 8 11 - 24 13
Aves 17 3 3 11 18 - 31 12
Chaves 16 2 3 11 10 - 23 9

