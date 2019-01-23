Fransk cup fotball menn onsdag

Saint-Étienne – Dijon 3-6, Saint-Pryve Saint-Hilaire – Rennes 0-2, Viry Chatillon – Caen 0-6, Bergerac Perigord – Orleans 2-3 e.o., Marignane Gignac – Croix 0-0 e.o. (straffer 3-4), Paris Saint-Germain – Strasbourg 2-0.
Spilt tirsdag: Andrezieux – Lyon Duchere 1-2, Villefranche – Les Herbiers Vendee 2-0, Nancy – Guingamp 1-2 e.o., Toulouse – Reims 4-4 e.o. (straffer 4-3), Monaco – Metz 1-3, Sete – Lille 0-1.
Spilles torsdag: Bastia – Noisy Le Grand, Vitre – Le Havre, Amiens – Lyon.
Utsatt til søndag: Entente – Nantes.